Bursa remain mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon, amid cautious mood among investors ahead of the two-day US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled today.

Buying in MISC, Hong Leong and Axiata shares led the local bourse.

Shares of Petronas-linked companies also lifted the index as forecast of a rebound in global crude oil prices lend positive sentiment to the country’s upstream sector.

Petronas Dagangan rose 20 sen to RM25.50, Petronas Gas gained 18 sen to RM17.60 while Petronas Chemicals was three sen better at RM8.35.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) appreciated 7.38 points to 1,645.78 from yesterday's close of 1,638.40, after opening 1.74 points weaker at 1,636.66.

However, market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 445 to 263, while 354 counters were unchanged, 806 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.42 billion units worth RM886.36 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.94, Public Bank gained four sen to RM23.06, Tenaga edged up six sen to RM12.80 while CIMB was two sen lower at RM5.23.

Of the actively-traded stocks, ACE market debutant and steel pole manufacturer Mestron, rose 1.5 sen to 17.5 sen, Greatech gained 4.5 sen to 94.5 sen and Lambo was flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 36.92 points to 11,575.60, the FBMT 100 Index increased 39.95 points to 11,430.23 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 62.75 points higher at 11,835.29.

The FBM 70 inched up 4.14 points to 14,273.45 but the FBM Ace went down 22.10 points to 4,327.64.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index gained 51.26 points to 6,911.37, while the Industrial Products & Services Index edged up 0.24 of a point to 159.65 while the Financial Services Index slipped 2.06 points lower at 16,652.45. — Bernama