Ringgit closes easier against US dollar

Published 51 minutes ago on 13 June 2019

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The ringgit retreated to end easier against the US dollar today, after recent gains, on lack of buying interest due to declining oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note fell to 4.1650/1680 against its US counterpart from 4.1550/1600 yesterday.

He said the ringgit had run its course after few days of gains and could be in for a pullback.

“Buying interest declined as investors anticipate the resumption of a trade war between the US and China,” he said.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0477/0504 from 3.0446/0492 from yesterday’s close and was lower at 3.8401/8440 from 3.8376/8426 against the yen.

The local currency was higher vis-a-vis the pound at 5.2766/2825 from 5.2922/2003 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7006/7061 from 4.7064/7137. — Bernama

