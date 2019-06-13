European stocks extend losses at open

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt June 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 13 — European stock markets fell further at the start of trading today, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 per cent at 7,359.16 points.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed 0.2 per cent to 12,095.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed almost 0.3 per cent to 5,361.60, compared with yesterday’s close.

World stock markets pulled back yesterday amid lingering trade war worries, with Asia also buffeted by unease over massive civil protests in Hong Kong.

Asian equities fell further today with Hong Kong suffering a second straight day of heavy losses as investors fret over the impact of protests in the city and plans to introduce a controversial law allowing extradition to China. — AFP