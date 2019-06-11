Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the local note finished at 4.1610/1650 against the greenback compared with 4.1620/1650 yesterday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on positive sentiment in line with most emerging Asian currencies, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note finished at 4.1610/1650 against the greenback compared with 4.1620/1650 yesterday.

He said most emerging Asian currencies rose as sentiment improved in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's move to reduce interest rates.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0484/0522 from 3.0451/0477 at yesterday’s close, eased versus the euro at 4.7086/7148 compared with 4.7047/7098 and was easier vis-a-vis the pound at 5.2874/2941 from 5.2812/2866 previously.

The local currency, however, was traded higher at 3.8283/8324 from 3.8331/8366 against the yen. — Bernama