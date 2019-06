The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 30, 2017. Frankfort’s DAX 30 gained 0.7 per cent to 12,133.60 points, with traders returning after a long holiday weekend in Germany. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 — European stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading today, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 per cent at 7,398.95 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfort’s DAX 30 gained 0.7 per cent to 12,133.60 points, with traders returning after a long holiday weekend in Germany.

The Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,382.88 points, compared with yesterday’s close. — AFP