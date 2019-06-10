Ex-Celcom exec marked as favourite for TM’s CEO seat

Sources say Noor Kamarul, who served as an executive in Celcom for over 13 years, is seen to have the most potential to be named CEO. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Celcom’s former chief special projects officer, Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin has emerged as a favourite for TM’s CEO, sources told NST.

Three candidates have been shortlisted for the top job but sources say Noor Kamarul, who served as an executive in Celcom for over 13 years, is seen to have the most potential based on his 34 years of experience in the telecommunications sector in Malaysia and Indonesia.

In his stint at Celcom, he served as chief technology officer and chief carrier collaboration officer and chief customer experience officer. More recently, he was Celcom’s chief special projects officer from 2015 before leaving the company in April last year to pursue other interests.

Last week, during the Hari Raya open house at his official residence, Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said a CEO for the telecommunications has been appointed however, he didn’t say who that person was.

“He (TM’s CEO) has been appointed. I don’t think, they have not announced yet, but I think he has been appointed,” he told reporters at the event.

Dr Mahathir is the chairman on the board of Khazanah Nasional Bhd which is TM’s biggest shareholder.

At the same event, Tun Mahathir indicated that the person is not current acting Group CEO, Imri Mokhtar. Imri, who was formerly the Executive Vice President for unifi was appointed to the current role since November 2018 after the resignation of the previous acting Group CEO, Datuk Bazlan Osman.

TM has been operating without a permanent Group CEO since Dato Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly resigned in June last year. It was recently reported that the Ministry of Finance recommended Imri as the permanent CEO but TM’s new Chairman Rosli Man has reportedly stonewalled the appointment.

It has been said that Rosli Man’s possible pick for the top job includes Burhanuddin Yusof (formerly of Axiata), Dr Farid Mohamad Sani (former CSO of TM and current TM director representing Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s interest) along with Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin.

