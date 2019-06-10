Ex-Celcom exec marked as favourite for TM’s CEO seat

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Celcom’s former chief special projects officer, Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin has emerged as a favourite for TM’s CEO, sources told NST.
Three candidates have been shortlisted for the top job but sources say Noor Kamarul, who served as an executive in Celcom for over 13 years, is seen to have the most potential based on his 34 years of experience in the telecommunications sector in Malaysia and Indonesia.
In his stint at Celcom, he served as chief technology officer and chief carrier collaboration officer and chief customer experience officer. More recently, he was Celcom’s chief special projects officer from 2015 before leaving the company in April last year to pursue other interests.
Last week, during the Hari Raya open house at his official residence, Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said a CEO for the telecommunications has been appointed however, he didn’t say who that person was.
“He (TM’s CEO) has been appointed. I don’t think, they have not announced yet, but I think he has been appointed,” he told reporters at the event.
Dr Mahathir is the chairman on the board of Khazanah Nasional Bhd which is TM’s biggest shareholder.
At the same event, Tun Mahathir indicated that the person is not current acting Group CEO, Imri Mokhtar. Imri, who was formerly the Executive Vice President for unifi was appointed to the current role since November 2018 after the resignation of the previous acting Group CEO, Datuk Bazlan Osman.
TM has been operating without a permanent Group CEO since Dato Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly resigned in June last year. It was recently reported that the Ministry of Finance recommended Imri as the permanent CEO but TM’s new Chairman Rosli Man has reportedly stonewalled the appointment.
It has been said that Rosli Man’s possible pick for the top job includes Burhanuddin Yusof (formerly of Axiata), Dr Farid Mohamad Sani (former CSO of TM and current TM director representing Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s interest) along with Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin.
Chronology of events
If you haven’t caught up already, here is a brief rundown of everything that’s happened so far:
- In June 2018, Datuk Seri Shazalli Ramly (former media advisor to Najib Razak) resigned from his post as CEO after the general elections in May.
- On 16 November 2018, acting CEO Datuk Bazlan Osman resigned from his post abruptly.
- On 30 November 2018, then chairman Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob resigned.
- In November 2018, the TM board recommended Imri Mokhtar to be acting CEO.
- On 3 December 2018, current chairman Rosli Man was appointed.
- On 28 February 2019, the Ministry of Finance gave their approval for Imri to be appointed as the new CEO. (Source: The Edge)
- In March 2019, Rosli Man informed the Telekom board that the PMO has requested a deferment on the permanent CEO appointment.
- On 31 May 2019, Telekom Malaysia released a statement explaining the delay.
- On 1 June 2019, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng stated during a press conference that the appointments of Rosli and Imri were made based on a directive by the Prime Minister, with no orders for any change given yet.
- On 5 June 2019, Dr Mahathir told reporters that a CEO for TM has been appointed but did not mention who. — SoyaCincau