Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault

A man walks in front of a Renault logo at a dealership in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, January 19, 2016. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 6 — Fiat Chrysler said yesterday it was withdrawing its US$35 billion (RM146.1 billion) merger offer for Renault.

A source close to the French carmaker’s board said FCA took the decision after France sought to delay a decision on the deal.

Renault directors failed to reach a verdict on FCA’s May 27 merger proposal at a board meeting that ran late into Wednesday night, the company said.

The board was “unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French state to postpone the vote to a later meeting”, Renault said in a statement. — Reuters