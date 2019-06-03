Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

Wall St opens slightly lower as trade fears, tech regulatory risks weigh

Published 10 minutes ago on 03 June 2019

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. ― Reuters pic
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 3 — US stocks opened slightly lower today as weakness from the previous month due to trade disputes spilled over while fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.12 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 24,830.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,751.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 7,441.22 at the opening bell. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Money