Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

Of the actively-traded stocks, TM perked 12 sen to RM3.58, Dayang shed four sen to RM1, Vortex reduced one sen to 18 sen and Lambo was unchanged at six sen. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Bursa Malaysia traded higher at mid-afternoon supported by gains, including in TNB and CIMB

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.64 points to 1,634.03 after opening 3.26 points higher at 1,639.76.

The index closed 12.83 points higher at 1,636.50 yesterday.

Losers led gainers 423 to 352 with 360 counters unchanged, 790 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.66 billion shares worth RM1.41 billion.

TNB and Hong Leong Bank advanced 28 sen each to RM12.68 and RM19 respectively, CIMB improved eight sen to RM5.29, Sime Darby Plantation added 10 sen to RM4.66 while Axiata added six sen RM4.71.

Of the actively-traded stocks, TM perked 12 sen to RM3.58, Dayang shed four sen to RM1, Vortex reduced one sen to 18 sen and Lambo was unchanged at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 56.39 points to 11,543.87, the FBMT 100 Index increased 62.31 points to 11,405.43 and the FBM 70 rose 87.20 points to 14,159.66.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 64.94 points to 11,739.31 and the FBM Ace up 3.04 points to 4,309.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 61.75 points to 16,829.20, the Plantation Index increased 38.39 points to 6,849.63 but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.05 of-a-point lower at 159.24. — Bernama