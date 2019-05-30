Malay Mail

Ringgit rebounds to close higher against US dollar

Published 41 minutes ago on 30 May 2019

The ringgit rebounded from yesterday’s lost to close higher against the US dollar today. — AFP pic
KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The ringgit rebounded from yesterday’s lost to close higher against the US dollar today, due to renewed interest despite growing concerns over the US-China trade dispute, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.1890/1940 against the greenback from 4.1920/1960 at Wednesday’s close.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It went down against the Singapore dollar to 3.0368/0409 from yesterday’s 3.0396/0420, but appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8182/8239 from 3.8353/8400.

The local unit strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.2911/2991 from 5.2991/3050, and rose against the euro to 4.6674/6738 from 4.6758/6819. — Bernama

