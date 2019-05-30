Ringgit rebounds to close higher against US dollar

The ringgit rebounded from yesterday’s lost to close higher against the US dollar today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The ringgit rebounded from yesterday’s lost to close higher against the US dollar today, due to renewed interest despite growing concerns over the US-China trade dispute, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.1890/1940 against the greenback from 4.1920/1960 at Wednesday’s close.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It went down against the Singapore dollar to 3.0368/0409 from yesterday’s 3.0396/0420, but appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8182/8239 from 3.8353/8400.

The local unit strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.2911/2991 from 5.2991/3050, and rose against the euro to 4.6674/6738 from 4.6758/6819. — Bernama