MyEG’s net profit at RM58.02m for Jan-March quarter

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) posted a slightly lower net profit of RM58.02 million for the three-month period to March 31, 2019, compared to RM58.65 million in the preceding quarter.

Revenue, however, increased to RM121.73 million versus RM116.23 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The electronic government services provider said the higher revenue was attributed to an increase in commercial services such as financing, the sale of the tax monitoring system, as well as contribution from Cardbiz Group, which is principally involved in the deployment of payment solutions and hardware and merchant acquiring services.

Moving forward, MyEG said it would continue to work closely with the government to continue rolling out new e-government services, whilst maintaining the level of the current services to continue benefiting the Malaysian public.

“MyEG is cautiously optimistic that the long-term outlook for the company continues to remain positive as we continuously introduce innovative services, while embarking on a regional expansion,” it added. — Bernama