Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Bursa Malaysia traded higher at mid-afternoon supported by gains including in TNB and Petronas-linked stocks.

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 10.36 points to 1,634.03 after opening 2.96 points lower at 1,620.98.

It closed 9.10 points higher at 1,623.67 yesterday.

Losers led gainers 387 to 384, with 310 counters unchanged, 879 untraded and 103 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion.

TNB advanced 42 sen to RM12.74, Petronas Gas expanded 52 sen to RM17.34, Axiata rose 11 sen to RM4.61 and Petronas Dagangan jumped 70 sen to RM25.50.

Of the actively-traded stocks, AirAsia gained 19 sen to RM2.82, Bumi Armada increased half-a-sen to 20.5 sen and Ekovest added 1.5 sen to 79 sen, while Impiana Hotels fell half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 93.52 points to 11,461.76, the FBMT 100 Index increased 94.98 points to 11,321.26 and the FBM 70 rose 212.02 points to 14,026.18.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 135.84 points to 11,691.40 but the FBM Ace fell 35.49 points to 4,255.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 19.77 points to 16,632.47, the Plantation Index increased 7.58 points to 6,834.88 but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.77 of-a-point lower at 159.37. — Bernama