Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher at mid-afternoon amid the bearish performance of most regional peers.

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 10.56 points to 1,625.13.

The index opened 0.11 of-a-point higher at 1,614.68.It closed 13.22 points higher at 1,614.57 yesterday.

Gainers thumped losers 400 to 344, with 325 counters unchanged, 883 untraded and 74 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.39 billion shares worth RM983.58 billion.

Among heavyweights, TNB gained 68 sen to RM12.34, IHH bagged 14 sen to RM5.50, Digi perked 10 sen to RM4.75 and Maybank rose nine sen to RM9.08.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest gained 5.5 sen to 78.5 sen, while its warrant was up seven sen to 28 sen, with Bumi Armada half-a-sen higher at 20 sen and Lambo flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 57.79 points to 11,382.81, the FBMT 100 Index increased 58.59 points to 11,239.84 and the FBM 70 rose 13.06 points to 13,844.81.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 100.88 points to 11,556.63 and the FBM Ace gained 3.94 points to 4,272.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 24.83 points to 16,664.98, but the Plantation Index fell 11.42 points to 6,849.78 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.43 of-a-point lower at 159.66. ― Bernama