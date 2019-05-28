Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-day

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained higher at 12.30pm, adding 8.44 points to 1,609.79 after opening 2.91 points better at 1,604.26. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory at mid-day in tracking modest gains recorded by global peers.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained higher at 12.30 pm, adding 8.44 points to 1,609.79 after opening 2.91 points better at 1,604.26.

The index had closed 3.03 points higher at 1,601.35 yesterday.

Losers led gainers 372 to 326, with 295 counters unchanged, 949 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 786.81 million units worth RM495.84 million.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.38 per cent to 21,264.03 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.49 per cent to 27,422.98, but the Singapore Straits Times Index lost 0.19 per cent to 3,164.43.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation and TNB gained 12 sen each to RM4.83 and RM11.48, as Public Bank perked 16 sen to RM22.94 and IHH improved 11 sen to RM6.41.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest rose two sen to 74 sen and KNM inched up half-a-sen to 19.5 sen, but Scomi eased two sen to 5.5 sen, while Vortex was 5.5 sen lower at 19.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 66.79 points to 11,281.12, the FBMT 100 Index increased 66.43 points to 11,136.93 and the FBM 70 surged 114.73 points to 13,731.15.

But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 80.10 points to 11,393.93, with the FBM Ace sliding 3.67 points to 4,254.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 43.73 points to 16,647.53, the Plantation Index was higher by 46.33 points at 6,918.30, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.39 of-a-point easier at 160.30. ― Bernama