China slams US ‘bullying’ as firms step away from Huawei

The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, May 23 — China berated the United States for “bullying” Huawei today as Panasonic joined a parade of foreign companies reviewing their ties with the telecom giant after a US ban linked to security concerns.

Beijing also warned that Washington must show “sincerity” for trade talks to resume after President Donald Trump’s moves against Huawei stoked tensions between the world’s top two economies.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said China has lodged “solemn representations” with Washington, warning that the Chinese government has the “confidence and ability to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

“The US use of state power to arbitrarily exert pressure on a private Chinese company like Huawei is typical economic bullying,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

Wang warned that Beijing was ready to “fight to the very end” in its trade war with Washington.

Huawei was dealt a new blow as Japan’s Panasonic announced it would stop supplying some components to the company.

In an official statement emailed to AFP, Panasonic said it had announced in an “internal notification” that it would “suspend transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates that were banned by the US government”.

It declined to comment on “other transactions that are not banned by the US”.

When asked for its response, Huawei pointed to a statement on Panasonic’s Chinese website that said the firm was supplying Huawei “normally” and “strictly abiding by the relevant laws and regulations of countries and regions where Panasonic is present”.

Japanese firm Toshiba also announced it was temporarily halting shipments to Huawei to check whether US-made parts were involved, in order to comply with Washington’s new restrictions.

Later Toshiba said it had resumed shipments of some products after confirming they did not use US parts while checks were continuing on other shipments.

The moves came a day after major Japanese and British mobile carriers said they would delay releasing new Huawei handsets, upping the pressure on the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer.

Washington’s restrictions affect products made fully or partially in the United States, where Panasonic manufactures some of its components.

‘Show sincerity’

Last week, Trump declared a national emergency to bar US companies from using foreign telecoms equipment deemed a security risk — a move seen as targeting Huawei, which Washington suspects of being a potential proxy for Chinese intelligence services.

The Commerce Department has also announced an effective ban on US companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei, though it later issued a 90-day reprieve.

Earlier this week, Google said it would partially cut off Huawei devices from its Android operating system. Huawei has since indicated that it could roll out its own OS this year in China and internationally next year.

Trump’s moves came days after he increased tariffs on US$200 billion (RM840 billion) in Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to hike duties on US$60 billion in American products.

Top negotiators held talks earlier this month that ended with the Chinese side saying more negotiations would take place in Beijing, but no date has been set and the tone has soured since then.

“If the US wants to continue to talk, it should show sincerity and correct its mistaken actions. Only on the basis of equality and respect can the negotiations have the chance of continuing,” commerce ministry spokesman Gao said.

Wang warned yesterday during a trip to Kyrgyzstan: “If the United States opts for a policy of maximum pressure, then China will take them on and fight to the end.”

‘Regrettable situation’

The trade dispute has snowballed into a tech war, with Huawei at the epicentre of a battle for supremacy in technologies that could shape the future of the world economy, such as next-generation 5G networks in which the Chinese firm is a global leader.

In Britain, Telecoms giant EE, owned by BT, had been due to bring Huawei’s first 5G phone, the Huawei Mate 20X, to Britain, but chief executive Marc Allera said yesterday the company had “paused” the launch.

The delay would last “until we get the information and confidence and the long-term security that our customers... are going to be supported”, he said.

The group also said it would phase out the use of Huawei equipment in the most sensitive “core” elements of its network infrastructure.

Vodafone soon followed suit, announcing a temporary suspension of pre-orders for Huawei handsets.

In Japan, KDDI and SoftBank Corp, the country’s number-two and number-three carriers respectively, said they were delaying the release of Huawei handsets.

And the BBC reported British firm ARM, which designs processors used in most mobile devices, would also cut ties with Huawei.

Huawei said yesterday that it recognised “the pressure” placed on its suppliers, and that it was “confident this regrettable situation can be resolved”. — AFP