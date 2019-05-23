Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 3.98 points to 1,599.76 after opening 3.8 points lower at 1,599.94. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on weak follow-through buying momentum and a cautious regional tone, dealers said.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 3.98 points to 1,599.76 after opening 3.8 points lower at 1,599.94.

Losers outpaced gainers 551 to 131, with 269 counters unchanged, 946 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion worth RM827.18 million.

A dealer said stocks are likely to fall back into consolidation mode amid lingering uncertainties over the US-China trade war.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.90, while CIMB added four sen to RM5.18.

Public Bank lost six sen to RM22.42, Petronas Chemicals shed 27 sen to RM8.55 and TNB slipped two sen to RM11.66.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Vortex and Bumi Armada slipped half-a-sen each to three sen and 18.5 sen respectively, Sapura Energy declined 1.5 sen to 29.5 sen, Barakah lost 2.5 sen to 4.5 sen and Dayang fell 17 sen to 96 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 42.09 points to 11,213.22, the FBMT 100 Index eased 35.64 points to 11,062.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 72.37 points to 11,326.76.

The FBM 70 declined 77 points to 13,621.43 and the FBM Ace was down 71.4 points to 4,320.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 2.279 points to 16,582.97, the Plantation Index was 11.8 points weaker at 6,870.77 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 2.38 points lower at 160.82. ― Bernama