Bursa Malaysia almost flat at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 ― Bursa Malaysia was almost flat at mid-day today on weak sentiment amid continuing uncertainties in the global market.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was slightly lower at 1,603.69, down 0.05 of-a-point, after opening 3.8 points lower at 1,599.94.

A dealer said overall market sentiments remained dour due to the worsening US-Sino trade war which no closer to a resolution.

“The weak sentiments are also sending more retail players to the sidelines and this will prolong the ongoing downtrend streak,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.99 while TNB added six sen to RM11.74 and CIMB gained two sen to RM5.16.

Public Bank lost two sen to RM22.46 and Petronas Chemicals fell 24 sen to RM8.58.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Vortex lost two sen to 28.5 sen, Sapura energy declined one sen to 30 sen, Barakah Offshore erased 2.5 sen to 4.5 sen and Dayang fell 18.5 sen to 94.5 sen.

Bumi Armada was flat at 19 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 21.579 points to 11,233.73, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 14.58 points to 11,084.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 33.479 points to 11,365.65.

The FBM 70 fell 76.189 points to 13,622.24 and the FBM Ace decreased 83.36 points to 4,308.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 14.789 points to 16,570.46, the Plantation Index was lower by 27.28 points at 6,855.29 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 2.26 points lower at 160.94.

Losers led gainers 600 to 163, with 286 counters unchanged, 848 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.34 billion units worth RM1.1 billion. ― Bernama