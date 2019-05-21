Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 7.4 points to 1,612.76 after opening 3.38 points higher at 1,608.74. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning today, lifted by gains in banking and financial heavyweights, led by Public Bank and RHB.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 7.4 points to 1,612.76 after opening 3.38 points higher at 1,608.74.

Losers outpaced gainers 395 to 159, with 283 counters unchanged, 1,075 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 663.61 million worth RM389.28 million.

Among financial heavyweights, Public Bank and RHB bagged 12 sen for RM22.54 and RM5.86 respectively, Hong Leong gained 10 sen to RM19.40, Maybank increased three sen to RM9.03 and Hong Leong Financial rose 16 sen to RM19.

Of the actively-traded stocks, IOI Properties added one sen to RM1.20, while Lambo was flat at seven sen.

Barakah lost 1.5 sen to seven sen, KNM slipped half-a-sen to 18.5 sen and Leong Hup eased three sen to RM1.04.

The FBM Emas Index was up 30.17 points to 11,330.22, the FBMT 100 Index rose 37.3 points to 11,174.1 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 30.62 points to 11,481.96.

The FBM 70 decreased 10.67 points to 13,844.65, but the FBM Ace went up 15.99 points to 4,411.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 89.281 points to 16,652.15, the Plantation Index was 8.97 points better at 6,904.47, but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.17 of-a-point lower at 163.65. ― Bernama