KL shares higher at mid-afternoon

Sentiments at Bursa Malaysia stay positive as the key index is higher at mid-afternoon despite some profit taking.. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon with some profit taking activities seen emerging following earlier gains.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 9.84 points to 1,609.03, supported by heavyweights, mainly Public Bank, Maxis, Dialog and Maybank.

The benchmark index opened 0.13 of-a-point higher at 1,599.32.

Gainers outpaced losers 343 to 322, with 356 counters unchanged, 890 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.23 billion worth RM683.07 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank added 18 sen to RM22.4, Maxis rose eight sen to RM5.38, Dialog was 10 sen higher at RM3.32 and Maybank expanded five sen to RM9.01.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo and Priceworth International increased half-a-sen each to seven sen and seven sen respectively, while Impiana Hotel was unchanged at four sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 65.37 points to 11,328.75, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 66.34 points to 11,163.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 66.83 points to 11,499.01.

The FBM 70 appreciated 74.78 points to 13,893.48 and the FBM Ace rose 7.23 points to 4,433.61.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index gained 66.76 points to 16,563.48, the Plantation Index was higher by 26.27 points at 6,898.93 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point lower at 163.86. — Bernama