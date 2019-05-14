Bursa remains in the red at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 553 to 213 with 302 counters unchanged while 841 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red but pared some of its earlier losses at mid-morning Tuesday on gains in selected heavyweights.

At 11 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.22 points to 1,591.87 as concerns over intensified US-China trade war.

The index opened 20.24 points lower at 1,580.85.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 553 to 213 with 302 counters unchanged while 841 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.26 billion shares worth RM797.2 million.

Among the heavyweight’s gainers, Hartalega rose 15 sen to RM4.98, Digi added six sen to RM4.59, Public Bank gained 10 sen to RM22.42 and Nestle went up to RM1.30 to RM145.

Maybank was one sen lower at RM8.97 and Petronas Chemicals dropped four sen to RM8.83.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest rose one sen to 85 sen while both Lambo and Bumi Armada were unchanged at one sen and 19 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 68.73 points to 11,205.81, the FBMT 100 Index shed 65.59 points to 11,049.96 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 105.57 points to 11,303.53.

The FBM 70 gave up 88.16 points to 13,774.71 and the FBM Ace was 54.85 points lower at 4,363.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 2.48 points to 16,519.21, the Plantation Index fell 112.37 points to 6,902.04 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.26 points easier at 163.51. — Bernama