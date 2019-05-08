Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 10.83 points to 1,628.54, from yesterday's close of 1,639.37. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red on persistent selling in blue chips over the uncertainties of US-China trade war.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 10.83 points to 1,628.54, from yesterday's close of 1,639.37.

The benchmark index eased 3.81 points to 1,635.56 at the opening.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 488 to 165 with 309 counters unchanged, 944 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.09 billion shares worth RM726.56 million.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.97, Public Bank lost 18 sen to RM22.30, Petronas Chemicals dropped nine sen to RM8.96 and Tenaga shed 12 sen to RM12.02.

Of the actively-traded stocks, IFCA rose four sen to 51 sen, Bumi Armada was flat at 21.5 sen and Ekovest and Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen each to 90.5 sen and 32 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 75.88 points to 11,510.36, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 77.16 points to 11,338.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 99.40 points to 11,732.41.

The FBM 70 erased 104.13 points to 14,274.30 and the FBM Ace was 18.45 points weaker at 4,591.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 36.53 points to 16,666.34, the Plantation Index fell 40.14 points to 7,146.09 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.38 points lower at 167.59. ― Bernama