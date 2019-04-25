KL shares remain lower at mid-afternoon

Some light selling to realise profits continues as Bursa Malaysia drifts in negative territory at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon as mild profit-taking in most index-linked counters continued, dealers said.

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.85 points easier at 1,634.16, compared with yesterday's close of 1,638.01.

The benchmark index opened 0.67 point easier at 1,637.34.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 451 to 332, while 413 counters were unchanged, 708 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.65 billion shares worth RM1.53 billion.

A dealer said the index was also weighed down by investors’ fears over slowing global economic growth.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was one sen lower at RM9.13 and Public Bank decreased two sen to RM22.62 but Petronas Chemicals added two sen to RM9.05.

Tenaga fell 22 sen to RM12.12 but CIMB eased six sen to RM5.19.

Among the most active counters, Bumi Armada shed 2.5 sen to 24.5 sen, Ekovest gained four sen to 97.5 sen and Iris rose one sen to 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 21.01 points to 11,644.10, the FBMT100 Index was 23.21 points lower at 11,452.31 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was down 22.21 points at 11,855.63.

The FBM70 eased 14.77 points to 14,718.00 and the FBM Ace contracted 11.99 points at 4,777.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 29.60 points to 16,854.08 and the Plantation Index was 17.69 points lower at 7,247.67 while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.15 point better at 171.57. — Bernama