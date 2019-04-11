Bursa losses widen at mid-morning

Bursa's slide continues as the Tenaga, Axiata, Maxis and Petchem counters are being sold since opening of trade. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Bursa Malaysia’s losses widened at mid-morning today, with the the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI losing 8.46 points to 1,631.0 at 11.05am, dragged down by Tenaga, Axiata, Maxis and Petchem.

The index opened 0.13 of a point lower at 1,639.33.

On market breadth, decliners outnumbered gainers 367 to 286, with 352 counters unchanged, 864 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.8 billion shares worth RM653.2 million.

For heavyweights, Tenaga was 38 sen lower at RM12.20, Axiata and Maxis dropped six sen each to RM4.09 and RM5.54 respectively, while PetChem declined four sen to RM8.96.

Maybank was two sen lower at RM9.27 and Public Bank unchanged at RM22.64.

Among actives, Daya Materials, Sumatec and Bio Osmo rose half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen, 1.5 sen and 7.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 48.51 points to 11,586.53, the FBMT100 Index was lower by 48.99 points to 11,408.15 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 73.13 points down at 11,788.08.

The FBM Ace Index declined 13.93 points to 4,788.09 and the FBM70 went down 21.56 points to 14,572.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 22.33 points to 16,837.76, the Industrial Products and the Services Index inched down 0.43 of-a-point to 169.53, while the Plantation Index was 18.51 points lower at 7,278.39. — Bernama