Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks end week with strong rally

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 29 — Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China ended sharply higher today, topping out another positive week, with investors keeping tabs on the latest top-level trade talks between Chinese and US officials.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.96 per cent, or 276.15 points, to close at 29,051.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 3.20 per cent, or 95.82 points, to 3,090.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 3.38 percent, or 55.42 points, to 1,695.14. — AFP