Gamuda and Taiwan’s Dong-Pi secure RM521.71m contract

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Gamuda Bhd, together with Taiwan’s Dong-Pi Construction Co Ltd, has been awarded the construction contract for the Marine Bridge project at Guan Tang in Taiwan by state-owned oil and gas company CPC Corporation Taiwan worth RM521.71 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, it said that the construction will be undertaken by an incorporated joint venture company comprising of Gamuda and Dong-Pi with 70 per cent-30 per cent stakes respectively.

“The scope of the works involves the construction and completion of the 1.23km marine bridge connecting a receiving terminal to a man-made island, inclusive of soil investigation, foundation, temporary bridge and working platform as well as environmental protection works,” it said.

The contract period of 44 months will commence in April 2019 and is expected to be completed in November 2020.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue and earnings of the group for the financial year ending July 31, 2019,” it said. — Bernama