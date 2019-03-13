Bursa opens marginally lower

Investors remain on the sidelines as Bursa Malaysia retreats marginally at opening of trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower today with investors seen digesting updates on Brexit, as well as the slightly weaker performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

At 9.14am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.87 of-a-point to 1,670.41 from yesterday’s close of 1,671.28.

The index opened 0.15 of-a-point weaker at 1,671.13.

On the broader market, losers were slightly higher compared to gainers at 138 to 131, with 218 counters remaining unchanged, 1,417 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 223.45 million shares worth RM107.97 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.49, PBBank and Tenaga declined two sen each to RM24.38 and RM12.62 respectively, PCHem eased one sen to RM9.25, while CIMB and IHH added one sen each to RM5.38 and RM5.86.

Of actives, energy counters, Velesto and Perdana inched up half-a-sen to 31 sen and 30.5 sen respectively, TRC gained 2.5 sen to 59.5 sen, Dayang was flat at RM1.65, while PresBhd improved two sen to 58.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index eased 6.12 points to 11,681.78, the FBMT 100 fell 6.03 points to 11,530.48 and the FBM 70 narrowed 7.38 points to 14,111.09, as the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 13.38 points to 11,678.67.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 17.37 points to 4,742.21.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 1.49 points weaker at 7,246.78, but the Financial Services index was 17.10 points higher at 17,399.45, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.07 of-a-point better at 169.63. — Bernama