KNM subsidiary bags US$4.86m Bahrain contract

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — KNM Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary FBM-KNM FZCO has won a US$4.86 million (RM19.8 million) contract to supply carbon steel pressure vessels from TTSJV WLL for the BMP Modernisation Programme-Bahrain.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said that the supply and delivery duration would be for 12 months.

KNM noted that the award was subject to certain risks, mainly in the power, oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries, but with its vast experience, the group may undertake efforts to mitigate the risks.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the financial years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020,” it said.

FBM-KNM FZCO, incorporated in the United Arab Emirates, is principally involved in the design and manufacture of air-cooled heat exchangers, specialty shell and tube heat exchangers and process gas waste heat boilers for the oil, gas, petrochemical and desalination industries.

TTSJV WLL is a jointly-owned company incorporated in Bahrain by the Technip group of companies and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd. — Bernama