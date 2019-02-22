WCT executes three LRT3 novation agreements with Prasarana, MRCB George Kent

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — WCT Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subisidary, WCT Bhd (WCTB) today executed three separate Novation Agreements with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd under the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project packages.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, WCT said all of the rights, interest, benefits, obligations, duties and liabilities of Prasarana under the LRT 3 Contracts shall be transferred and conveyed absolutely to MRCB George Kent subject to the terms and conditions stipulated in the respective Novation Agreement.

WCTB had secured three packages under the LRT3 projects.

Package TD1 is for the construction and completion of Johan Setia Depot (Phase 1) and associated works.

Package GS02 is for the construction and completion of guideway, stations, park and ride, ancillary buildings and other associated works from Merchant Square to Suria Damansara.

Package GS03 is for the construction and completion of guideway, stations, park and ride, ancillary buildings and other associated works from Suria Damansara to Temasya Glenmarie.

Following the acceptances of the LRT 3 Work Packages, WCTB had since entered into three separate construction contracts with Prasarana and MRCB George Kent.

Meanwhile, two other contractors also announced the execution of novation agreements with Prasarana and MRCB George Kent today.

Mudajaya Group Bhd, another beneficiary of the LRT3 project, said its wholly-owned subisidary, Mudajaya Corporation Bhd (MCB) entered into a novation agreement with Prasarana and MRCB George Kent.

MCB had received letter of acceptance from Prasarana to undertake the construction and completion of guideway, stations, park and ride, ancillary buildings and other associated works for Package GS01 for the construction and completion of LRT 3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.

Gabungan AQRS Bhd said a wholly-owned subsidiary, Gabungan Strategik Sdn Bhd (GSSB) executed one separate novation agreement with Prasarana and MRCB George Kent.

GSSB had accepted Package GSO4 for the construction and completion of guideway, stations, park and ride, ancillary buildings and other associated works from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia. — Bernama