PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM)has urged all parties to refrain from disseminating content that may expose the identity of children on social media and digital platforms.

In a statement today, JKM said it took a serious view of the publication and circulation of photographs, videos and information that could expose the identity of children on social media and digital communication platforms, including content linked to a recent viral incident involving students at a school.

“The public, especially social media users and media practitioners, are reminded not to publish, share or disseminate any information that could reveal the identity of a child involved in a case, whether the child is a victim, witness or is involved, or suspected of being involved, in a criminal act.

“Disclosing a child’s identity is not only a violation of the law, but can also affect the child’s safety, emotional well-being, dignity and recovery process, while having a lasting impact on their life and development,” the statement said.

According to JKM, Section 15 of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) prohibits the publication or broadcasting of any photograph, name, address, educational institution or other details that could lead to the identification of a child involved in any proceedings or case.

A person convicted of an offence under the provision may be fined up to RM10,000, imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

“In this regard, JKM urges all parties to cease disseminating content that may reveal the identity of children, respect their privacy by practising ethical and responsible use of social media, and provide the necessary space for the authorities to conduct investigations in accordance with the law.

“JKM remains committed to ensuring that every child in the country receives appropriate protection in line with the principle of the best interests of the child,” the statement said. — Bernama