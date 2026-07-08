KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remain committed to strengthening bilateral relations by exploring strategic cooperation that would benefit both countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy call by the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman of the UAE’s Federal National Council, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, at his office in the Parliament building here today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said they also exchanged views on current geopolitical developments, including the conflict involving the United States and Iran and its implications for the region.

He said the meeting also touched on the importance of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in the areas of defence and governance.

“I welcome the sharing of the UAE’s experience in making AI training mandatory for ministers and senior government officials to ensure that the leadership remains prepared to face rapid technological changes,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with the UAE for mutual benefit and to contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity. — Bernama