KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police are investigating allegations that two siblings were bullied and physically assaulted by a male schoolmate at a primary school in Kota Kinabalu, Sinar Harian reported today.

According to the Malay daily, the children’s father lodged a police report yesterday after claiming his two children had been repeatedly harassed and assaulted by the pupil.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Supt Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman confirmed that police had received the report and investigations were underway.

He said preliminary investigations found that the first incident allegedly occurred on July 6, when the 12-year-old girl was kicked at the back of her head by a male classmate.

The following day, her younger brother, who attends the same school, was allegedly kicked in the stomach by the same pupil.

According to the report, the girl suffered headaches, while her younger brother was left traumatised and fearful following the incidents.

Syed Lot said the children’s father also alleged that the suspect had repeatedly harassed both siblings through insulting remarks and physical intimidation in the classroom.

He added that the alleged bullying had been ongoing since the start of the school term.

Police are conducting further investigations, including identifying the suspect, recording statements from the victims, witnesses, teachers and school administrators.

Medical examinations have also been carried out to determine the extent of the children’s injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 507(b) of the Penal Code.

Syed Lot said police viewed all forms of bullying and violence involving children seriously and would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigating officer Insp A. Movendran at 018-5746310 or visit the nearest police station, Sinar Harian reported.