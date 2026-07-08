KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The government will continue to strengthen the country’s climate change agenda, in line with Malaysia’s commitment under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that, for that purpose, the Federal Government needs to work closely with state governments to ensure that every climate change-related policy and strategy formulated can be implemented inclusively and effectively.

He added that he emphasised this when he chaired the National Climate Change Action Council Meeting (MTPIN) today, which reviewed progress in implementing initiatives to strengthen Malaysia’s efforts to address climate-related challenges.

“I also stressed the importance of a more comprehensive engagement with state governments so that every policy and strategy is formulated inclusively, in line with the spirit of the Federal Constitution and respecting the jurisdiction and role of the states,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister said the Madani Government remains focused on ensuring the national development agenda moves in tandem with efforts to preserve the environment for a more sustainable future for generations to come. — Bernama