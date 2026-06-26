KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A freelance worker pleaded not guilty in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court today to two animal cruelty charges after prosecutors alleged she neglected 41 cats at an apartment in Subang Jaya, causing several of the animals to die from starvation.

Lee Reo Jin entered her plea before Sessions Court Judge Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Noor, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The charges were brought under Sections 29(1)(p) and 29(1)(r) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which criminalise acts of neglect and cruelty towards animals.

Prosecutors alleged that Lee failed to provide adequate care for the cats, leaving them without sufficient food until they starved.

Several of the animals are alleged to have died as a result of starvation.

The offences were said to have taken place at an apartment in USJ14, Subang Jaya, in March.

If convicted, Lee faces a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Judge Noor Ruzilawati allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered Lee to surrender her passport while the case is pending.

The court fixed August 7 for case management to allow Lee to appoint legal representation.

Sharif Sabran of the Department of Veterinary Services appeared for the prosecution.