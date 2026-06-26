KUANTAN, June 26 — The General Operations Force (GOF) detained nine individuals and seized assets and minerals worth an estimated RM3.75 million in a coordinated Op Khazanah at an oil palm plantation in Felda Bukit Goh here yesterday.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the 11.30am operation led to the arrest of four local men and five foreign men believed to be involved in illegal bauxite mining activities.

“Preliminary investigations found that the five foreign nationals failed to produce valid work permits and identification documents. They have been handed over to the Kuantan District Police CID for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The operation involved the intelligence branch of the 7th Battalion GOF Kuantan, the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP), and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuantan District Police Headquarters.

He said the four locals and the seized items were handed over to UPNP for further investigation.

Ahmad Radzi said the seizure included three dumper trucks, two excavators, two piles of soil believed to contain about 10,000 tonnes of bauxite, and six documents, with the total value estimated at RM3.75 million.

He added that UPNP also collected soil samples to be sent to the Minerals and Geoscience Department for analysis, and ordered an immediate shutdown of the site.

Preliminary findings showed the site was owned by a Felda settler and had been leased to a company since March for land clearing and replanting works.

He said the minerals were believed to have been sent to a processing plant in Gebeng before being sold to buyers.

Police are also tracking down the employer suspected of hiring foreign workers without valid work permits to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 158 of the Pahang Mineral Enactment 2001, as well as Sections 15(1)(c), 39(b) and 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama