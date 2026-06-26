LABUAN, June 26 — The Labuan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) recorded an estimated RM528.59 million in property saved through fire and rescue operations between Jan 1 and June 22 this year, underscoring the need to enhance community fire safety and emergency preparedness.

JBPM deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Othman Abdullah said the department responded to 277 emergency calls during the period, comprising 137 fire incidents, 138 rescue operations and two special service calls, with estimated losses amounting to RM30.06 million.

“The estimated value of property successfully saved stood at RM528,591,390, while losses were RM30,061,025.

“These statistics send a clear message that fire safety and community preparedness must continue to be given serious attention,” he said when officiating the opening of the Tanjung Aru Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) station here today.

Meanwhile, Othman said the new PBS station represented more than just a physical facility, describing it as a reflection of JBPM’s commitment to strengthening fire safety, enhancing community preparedness and fostering volunteerism at grassroots level.

He said the opening of the Tanjung Aru PBS station was in line with JBPM’s aspiration to strengthen volunteer fire brigades nationwide, supporting its target of establishing 500 volunteer fire brigades by 2030.

According to him, Labuan currently has five active volunteer fire brigades, namely Tanjung Aru, Kerupang/Nagalang, Gersik/Saguking, Sungai Lada and Lubok Temiang, with a total of 88 registered volunteers.

Othman said the Tanjung Aru brigade, established in 2007, currently has 20 members and is equipped with basic firefighting assets, including a Mitsubishi Triton fire vehicle, a chainsaw, pumps and other firefighting equipment.

Other volunteer brigades in Labuan are also equipped with supporting assets such as fibreglass boats to enhance emergency response capabilities in their respective areas.

Othman said volunteer fire brigades serve as JBPM’s strategic partners in delivering fire prevention awareness, early emergency response and community services, while complementing the department’s operational capabilities through continuous training and coordination with nearby fire stations.

During the ceremony, JBPM also handed over fire prevention equipment to Community Fire units and firefighting equipment to the Tanjung Aru Volunteer Fire Brigade to further strengthen community capabilities in fire safety and emergency response. — Bernama