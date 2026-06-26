KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has expressed his condolences to the family of former Malaysia Government Call Centre (MyGCC) branch head Yazman Yahya who passed away this morning.

In a Facebook post today, Fahmi described the deceased as a dedicated person who carried out his duties well.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. May Allah SWT shower his blessings upon the deceased’s soul and forgive all his sins.

“May all family members be steadfast and patient in facing this great ordeal. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

MyGCC functions under the Ministry of Communications as a local call centre and the official communications hub of the Malaysian government. — Bernama