IPOH, June 26 — The bodies of two fishermen whose boat capsized off Pulau Pasir Hitam, Kuala Trong, near Bukit Gantang, on Wednesday were found yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) zone director Commander Mohd Hairil Othman said the bodies were found by a local fishing vessel at about 5 pm.

"The incident is believed to have occurred when the fishing boat they were on suffered engine failure and encountered bad weather while they were hauling in their nets.

"The identities of both victims were confirmed by their employers before their bodies were handed over to the police for further action," he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hairil reminded fishermen to always prioritise safety while at sea by ensuring their boats are in good and seaworthy condition, wearing life jackets at all times, carrying functioning communication equipment, and checking the weather forecast before heading out to sea. — Bernama