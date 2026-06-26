SUNGAI PETANI, June 26 — An 11-month-old baby girl died today after she was allegedly injured when she fell from a chair while being fed at her babysitter’s house in Bedong on June 22.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the baby was pronounced dead at 10.42 am while receiving treatment at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar.

In a statement yesterday, he said the victim’s father was informed by the babysitter at about 2.15 pm on the same day that his daughter was unconscious after the incident.

Hanyan said police had detained a woman in her 30s to assist in the investigation, with the case being investigated under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama