KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Prisons (Amendment) Bill 2026, which, among other things, seeks to provide for the use of electronic monitoring devices and the appointment of volunteers to support prisoner rehabilitation programmes, has been deferred and will be referred back to two Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSCs).

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the Bill will be referred to the PSSC on Security and the PSSC on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform for further scrutiny.

“The Home Ministry has taken note of all the issues raised during the debate on this Bill, and we are carefully considering the views and feedback presented,” he said when winding up the debate on the bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said that before the Bill was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, it had been referred to the PSSC on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reform on October 29, 2025, as well as the PSSC on Security on June 16.

Shamsul Anuar said that, in general, both committees had responded positively to the amendments proposed by the Home Ministry through the Bill.

“Following that, briefing sessions were also held for Members of Parliament (MPs) to obtain their views on the proposed legislation,” he said.

He added that the Bill focuses on addressing prison overcrowding through a more dynamic rehabilitation-based approach.

Earlier, 14 government and opposition MPs participated in the debate, with the majority proposing that the Home Ministry withdraw the Bill and refer it to the PSSC for further scrutiny, particularly regarding the proposed new Section 63A.

William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) was of the view that the proposed new provision should be reviewed further to ensure that compliance with instructions issued by senior prison officers remains subject to the principles of accountability and is consistent with the rule of law.

Others who raised similar concerns included Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang), Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor), Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (GRS-Tuaran) and RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong).

According to the text of the Bill uploaded on the Parliament portal, the proposed new section grants legal protection to prison officers and any individual acting on the orders, instructions or directives of the commissioner general.

The Bill, which was tabled for its second reading yesterday, comprises 12 clauses and four sub-clauses, including a new provision relating to volunteers who would assist prison officers in implementing rehabilitation programmes under the Prisons Act 1995.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes on Monday. — Bernama