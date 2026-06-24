JASIN, June 24 — Police have detained seven individuals, comprising six men and one woman, to assist in investigations into a brawl that left two people injured by the roadside near a bus stop along Jalan Gapam in Bemban here yesterday.

Jasin district police chief Supt Lee Robert said the suspects, aged between 20 and 29, were arrested in several separate raids conducted around Melaka between 3 pm and 6.50 pm yesterday.

He said police also seized several items believed to be linked to the case, including five mobile phones, clothing, shoes, slippers and a brown wooden stick.

“An application for a remand order will be made at the Jasin Magistrate’s Court today to facilitate investigations under Section 326 and Section 148 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the two victims, who are receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital following the incident, were reported to be in stable condition.

Yesterday, Lee was reported as saying that two men suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly assaulted in a fight involving two groups of men by the roadside near a bus stop along Jalan Gapam.

In the incident, which occurred at about 12.10 am, a 21-year-old unemployed man was reported to have sustained severe head injuries, while the second victim, a 28-year-old lorry driver, suffered brain haemorrhaging as well as fractures to his left arm and left leg. — Bernama