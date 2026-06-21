KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The success of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) in expanding its role in Turkmenistan’s energy sector opens access to some of the world’s largest gas reserves, thus strengthening Malaysia’s position in the global energy landscape, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said in a post on X today that the development reflected high confidence in Malaysia’s capabilities as well as Petronas’ excellent track record of having been established and operating in Turkmenistan for three decades.

On Saturday, Petronas, through its wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, signed several new agreements to strengthen long-term strategic cooperation with the country.

Among the new agreements are collaborations with State Concern Turkmennebit and State Enterprise Hazarnebit to strengthen its presence in the Caspian Sea and expand its upstream portfolio in the country.

Anwar said the two-day official visit, from June 18 to 19, to the Central Asian country also saw the signing of various cooperation documents involving education, diplomatic training, aviation, science and human capital development.

“I am confident that the agreements reached will elevate Malaysia-Turkmenistan relations to a stronger level for the prosperity of the people and the interests of the country,” he said. — Bernama