KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, together with Cabinet ministers, today paid tribute to fathers in conjunction with Father’s Day, recognising their contributions and sacrifices.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said behind a father’s calm demeanour lie countless sacrifices made to ensure the well-being of the family, nurture children and safeguard their future.

“I was reminded of the film Papazola, which shows that a father’s love is often not expressed through words. Instead, it is reflected in every effort, every prayer, every hardship endured and every step taken for the sake of the family,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also urged children to cherish their fathers while they are still around by spending time with them, checking on their well-being and expressing the love that may have long remained unspoken.

Meanwhile, Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said a father’s love is reflected through invaluable sacrifices, tireless dedication and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of his family.

He said fathers, whether known as bapa, ayah, abah, papa, walid, abi, appa, apak or any other title, are more than breadwinners, serving as educators, protectors and role models who guide their children through life’s challenges.

“The time spent with loved ones, the wisdom shared through advice and the values demonstrated through good character form the foundation of a harmonious family and society,” he said in a social media post.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also extended Father’s Day greetings to all fathers.

“Thank you for your love, sacrifices, guidance and dedication to your families,” he said, while praying that fathers would continue to be blessed with good health, strength and happiness.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reminded fathers of the importance of looking after their health so they can continue to witness their children’s achievements and important milestones.

“Do not let smoking-related illnesses rob you of these precious moments. Every puff of a cigarette or vape takes away valuable time that could be spent with our families,” he said, urging fathers to take the first step towards quitting smoking or vaping as an investment in their children’s future.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said every sacrifice made by a father deserves appreciation and recognition through policies and initiatives that provide protection, security and a better future for them and their loved ones.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring those who go out to earn a living each day can work safely, remain protected and return home to their families,” he said.

Digital Minister Datuk Gobind Singh Deo called on children and families to celebrate fathers who have steadfastly helped build a brighter future for the people and generations to come through their love and dedication.

“Your sacrifices, guidance and hard work not only strengthen your families, but also the communities around you, helping to make our nation more resilient and united,” he said.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup described fathers as the “umbrella” that provides protection, the “roots” that strengthen the family and the “tree” that offers shelter from life’s storms.

“Just as nature provides an ecosystem that protects and sustains life, fathers play an equally important role in nurturing and safeguarding their families,” he said. — Bernama