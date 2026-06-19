KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have arrested 58 individuals suspected of involvement in unlicensed sports betting and online gambling syndicates in connection with the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said all suspects were detained under Op Soga XI, a nationwide operation launched on June 11 and ongoing until July 19.

He said the operation is being conducted with other enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to monitor gambling promotions and advertisements on social media.

“During the operation period, a total of 52 raids were executed, leading to the arrest of 58 suspects comprising 54 men and four women.

“Police also seized RM25,684.65 in cash and uncovered betting credit values totalling RM488,582.47,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Kumar said all those detained have been taken to their respective district police headquarters for documentation and further investigation under Section 6(1) and Section 6(3) of the Betting Act 1953, as well as Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He added that investigations are also being carried out under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

The CID director said police have identified 42 digital platforms, such as websites and applications, that the syndicates use to promote their activities.

He said that website blocking and content takedown actions will be carried out with the help of the MCMC.

“PDRM will continue to intensify enforcement to eradicate such activities, and the public is urged to channel any information regarding gambling activities to the police,” he said. — Bernama