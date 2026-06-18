KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — PAS has not reached any decision on the latest developments in Perikatan Nasional (PN), its information chief said today.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said various issues, including current developments within PN, were discussed during the party meeting, but no announcement would be made at this stage, Harian Metro reported.

“All decisions will be announced through a media statement. So there is nothing to announce from this meeting for now,” he told reporters after attending an opposition meeting yesterday.

He said several more internal discussions would be held before any decision is finalised.

Responding to comments by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday, Ahmad Fadhli said all parties have the right to contest in a democratic system.

“In this democratic country, all parties can contest,” he said.

However, he added that any party wishing to use the PN logo must obtain the signature of the PN chairman, as required in the letter to the Election Commission.

He said the possibility of clashes between parties is not unusual if negotiations fail to reach consensus.

“In a democracy, we are ready to face anyone if there are no prior negotiations.

“If consensus fails, clashes may happen. Consensus may succeed or fail.

“There is still time, but if there is a desire to contest, all parties can contest,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that his remarks on contest rights would worsen ties between PAS and Bersatu.

“I don’t think it worsens the situation. We have faced various parties before and it was not a problem,” he said.

Ahmad Fadhli also confirmed that issues involving Bersatu and PN were among matters discussed in the meeting, as part of current political developments.

“We always discuss current issues because this is a political party meeting, not a Maghrib lecture.

“Issues about Bersatu, PN and others are discussed from time to time,” he said.

He also confirmed that the PAS president chaired the meeting held earlier in the day.