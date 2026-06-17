KUCHING, June 17 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi remained tight-lipped on Wednesday over whether he would defend his parliamentary seat or transition to state politics.

Pressed about his political future amid ongoing speculation over candidate negotiations for the coming Sarawak election, Nanta said the matter had already received extensive media coverage.

“That has already been in the news. Let it pass — it is water under the bridge,” he told reporters during a press conference after officiating at the inaugural Malaysian Regional Geotechnical Engineering Conference (MRGEC) 2026 here.

Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general and Kapit MP, indicated that there were plans for his next political move but said he was not ready to disclose further details.

“Moving forward, we have some ideas, but I am not ready to share more than that for now because much has already been reported in the media,” he said.

He nevertheless confirmed that he intended to remain politically active and continue serving.

“I will continue my political service. Wherever it may be, I will still be active and contribute my energy to help,” he said.

When pressed further, he laughed and said, “Don’t speculate.”

Nanta had previously expressed his intention to contest a state seat in Kapit in the coming Sarawak election, subject to the party’s approval.

On May 9, the six-term Kapit MP said he felt the time had come to pass the baton at the federal level to a younger leader.

“Perhaps the time has come for me to hand over to the younger generation because we already have those prepared in our programme, if needed,” he said then.

The following day, GPS chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Nanta’s intention was his personal stand and would be considered when the time came.

He said no discussions had taken place at that stage, adding that decisions on leadership participation and potential candidates would only be finalised through official party deliberations. — The Borneo Post