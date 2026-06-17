SUNGAI PETANI, June 17 — The remains of the army personnel who died in an explosion while undergoing training at Hobart Camp, Gurun were buried at Al Busyra Mosque Muslim Cemetery, Merbok near here at 5.25am today according to military ceremonies.

Earlier, the post-mortem on the remains of Corporal Norazmi Abu Bakar, 40, was completed at 2.30am at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar before being bathed and shrouded at the hospital.

The body was then taken back to their family home located in Kampung Tupah Lama, Merbok at 3.35am.

After that, the remains were taken to the Al Busyra Mosque, Merbok for prayers led by the Religious Staff Officer of the Sixth Malaysian Infantry Brigade, Major Mohd Sobri Che Hassan.

The funeral for the deceased was conducted according to military ceremonies in appreciation of his services and sacrifices in the national security forces.

The symbolic handover of the Flag was handed over by the Commanding Officer of the Sixth Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Wazir Syafiq Nodin to the Commander of the Sixth Brigade of the Malaysian Infantry, Brigadier General Mohd Fouzi Sulaiman before it was handed over to the deceased’s wife, Siti Fairus Mohamad Yussof, 38.

The deceased Norazmi left behind two children, Nurliana Danishah, 14, and Muhammad Rizhan Darwish, 8.

In the incident at about 10.57am yesterday, the deceased Norazmi from the Sixth Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) along with another member, Private Siti Khadijah Sungip, 24, from the First Squadron of the Royal Engineer Regiment (RAJD) were reported to have suffered injuries from the explosion.

Both members were rushed to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) for further treatment, however, both were confirmed dead on the way.

Both were said to be undergoing grenade throwing training in the Royal Engineer Regiment (RAJD) 2nd Malaysian Infantry Division Combat Enhancement Training which was carried out at Hobart Camp, Gurun. — Bernama