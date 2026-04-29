PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern, known as James Chai, will return to give evidence at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today.

MACC Investigation Division senior director, Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar, confirmed this when contacted, saying that Chai is due to appear at 10am.

He said Chai’s statement-taking yesterday ended at 6.30pm, and the case is being probed under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

MACC took a statement from political analyst Chai, a witness in the probe into a government-funded semiconductor project worth roughly RM1.1 billion.

Sources said the witness showed up at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to share information and aid the investigation.

“The witness arrived at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am yesterday, and efforts are now focused on wrapping up the investigation,” he said.

On April 1, MACC gave Chai a two-week window to step forward and help with the semiconductor firm probe, even offering to foot his flight back to Malaysia.

Sources said on February 16, MACC launched a probe into a RM1.1 billion deal between the Malaysian government and a foreign firm following complaints from several NGOs alleging the deal was rushed and one-sided, likely costing the government financially.

The probe also looks into potential conflicts of interest, with some ex-ministry officials allegedly landing top roles at the foreign company soon after leaving government. — Bernama