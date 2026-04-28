ALOR SETAR, April 28 — Strong storms and heavy winds swept across several districts in Kedah yesterday evening, damaging homes, government premises and schools, including Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) Pendang.

Pendang Civil Defence District officer Lt (PA) Yuslina Yusoff said the incident, which struck at about 6pm, affected several mukim including Padang Pusing, Ayer Putih and Rambai, as well as Kampung Gajah Mati, Paya Mat Inson and Kampung Lampam, reported national news agency Bernama.

She said trees were uprooted and fell across roads, while several properties were damaged. Civil Defence personnel were deployed shortly after an emergency call was received at about 6.30pm.

“Damage assessment and continuous monitoring were still underway,” she said.

Separately, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said a storm also hit Mukim Serdang in Bandar Baharu district at about 3.30pm, damaging houses, government premises and private buildings around areas including Masjid Al Fateh, Kampung Batu 18, Pekan Serdang and Klinik Kesihatan Serdang.

Initial estimates showed at least four houses and four government premises were affected, though authorities said figures were still being verified. No casualties were reported.

By 9.30pm, storm activity was also recorded in Kubang Pasu involving Mukim Pering and Changlun, affecting three houses, with monitoring still ongoing.

The Kedah State Education Department said apart from MRSM Pendang, other affected schools included Akademi Sains Pendang, Sekolah Kebangsaan Haji Md Ariff and SK Paya Mak Inson, though the extent of damage is still being assessed.

Meanwhile, MARA chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said no students were injured at MRSM Pendang following the storm.

He said dormitories, academic blocks, surau and the dining hall were unaffected, and electricity supply to those areas remained normal. However, the administration block suffered significant damage, including to staff rooms, lecture halls, computer labs, counselling and arts education rooms, while power supply to the block was cut off.

“I have instructed the MARA secondary education division to take immediate action to ensure student safety, and emergency allocations will be channelled for repairs,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that student and staff welfare remains the top priority, and developments will continue to be closely monitored.