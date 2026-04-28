KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The government will maintain the temporary monthly quota for the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative (BUDI95) at 200 litres for now amid the global supply crisis, said Finance Minister’s Political Secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

He said all decisions would be discussed at weekly meetings of the National Economic Action Council based on current needs and the country’s economic capacity.

“We have to look at the broader situation, including oil supply. So far, conditions remain under control and the government is monitoring developments.

“We have also diversified our oil sources and are not solely dependent on supplies from Middle Eastern countries,” he told Bernama when appearing on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme here yesterday.

The government temporarily revised the BUDI95 quota from 300 litres to 200 litres a month effective April 1, 2026 following the conflict in West Asia, while the subsidised RON95 price remains at RM1.99 per litre.

Muhammad Kamil said the government was continuing efforts to sustain fuel subsidies despite the World Bank’s suggestion to revise the subsidised RON95 price to RM2.05 per litre.

“Although there was some initial opposition, the subsidy adjustment has proceeded well and we have managed to reduce leakages significantly. That is also why we are able to maintain our current approach,” he said. — Bernama