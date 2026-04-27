KUCHING, April 27 — A local man in his 40s lost RM257,408 after falling victim to a fraudulent online stock investment scheme.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said police received a report on the incident yesterday.

According to the victim, he first became acquainted with a woman through the RedNote app in early March, before their conversations moved to WhatsApp.

“The suspect later introduced an online capital investment scheme that purportedly offered lucrative returns within a short period, which convinced the victim to participate.

“He was instructed to download an application called ‘Everwise’ from the Google Play Store for the investment. The victim subsequently made 17 transactions to four different bank accounts, as directed by the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the victim only realised he had been deceived when the suspect continued demanding additional payments despite no returns being received.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama